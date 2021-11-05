Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Oct. 29 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:

Mabry Properties, 408 Drake St., residential multifamily, $400,000.

Dan Freeman, 3108 Southern Hills Lane, new residence, $310,000.

Inman Construction, 608 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $195,000.

Douglas Brookreson, 3319 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $225,000.

Shawn Easley, 438 Wildwood Drive, new residence, $150,000.

Jimmy Martin, 6201 S. Caraway Road, residential storage, $37,320.

Manifest Designs, 3005 Vista Court, residential addition, $22,949.

Paul Koros, 3713 Hill Drive, residential addition, $40,000.