Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from March 2 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 236 Wolf Den Drive, new residence, $185,000.
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 240 Wolf Den Drive, new residence, $185,000.
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 244 Wolf Den Drive, new residence, $185,000.
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 248 Wolf Den Drive, new residence, $185,000.
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 252 Wolf Den Drive, new residence, $185,000.
• Rausch Coleman Construction, 443 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $129,640.
• Rausch Coleman Construction, 449 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $165,000.
• Wilcox Custom Homes, 445 Brookstone Drive, new residence, $142,500.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 703 Thicket Lane, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 711 Thicket Lane, new residence, $87,010.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 715 Thicket Lane, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 719 Thicket Lane, new residence, $114.800.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5404 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $129,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5134 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5138 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5305 Yukon Drive, new residence, $101,220.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5309 Yukon Drive, new residence, $103,040.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5313 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Aaron Baker, 2805 Robert Cove, residential addition, $76,245.
• Shaun Foster, 1101 W. Washington Ave., residential addition, $50,000.
• Joseph Frazier, 2310 Caribbean Place, residential addition, $33,000.
• Chad Oldham, 2801 RidgePointe Blvd., residential addition, $20,000.
• Stacy French Construction, 920 Lombardy Circle, residential addition, $45,000.
• Natural Energy Solutions, 604 W. Cherry Ave., residential alteration, $159,255.
