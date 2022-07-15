Jonesboro inspectors issued a permit Thursday for construction of a storage facility at the city’s shooting sports complex. Construction Network Inc. is the general contractor for the project, valued at $1,375,000.
Also, a permit was issued to Wagner General Contractors for a $1,630,500 alteration project at Annie Camp Middle School, 1421 W. Nettleton Ave.
Other permits issued from July 8 to Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Stone Partners, 3009 Sun Ave., new commercial project, $360,000,
• Shanti Consgtruction Group, 4229 Stadium Blvd., new commercial project, $850,000.
• Blue Bryd Construction, 915 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, residential multifamily building, $210,000.
• MCCM Construction, 4211 Stoke Drive, new residence, $240,000.
• Ag Solar, 416 Marshall St., residential alteration, $28,899.
• Ag Solar, 2007 Catherine Cove, residential alteration, $38,417.
• Ag Solar, 3009 Flemon Drive, residential alteration, $52,606.
• Gulley Plumbing & Construction, 810 W. Monroe Ave., residential alteration, $82,000.
• Betty Kirksey, 4703 Prospect Road, residential addition, $10,000.
• Allied Contractors, 3701 Dan Ave., residential addition, $117,000.
• Bob W. Haqrrison Construction, 2415 Pinnacle Pointe Drive, residential addition, $15,000.
• Brian Ford Construction, 1012 Layman Drive, residential storage, $41,635.
• Jeremy Gatewood, 713 Tawn Drive, residential storage, $18,426.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.