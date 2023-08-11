CHEROKEE VILLAGE — After 27 years as a California general contractor, Hannah Eisenberg is building her own dream home out of straw and – believe it or not – she says that by the time she is done, no amount of wind will blow her house down.
In fact, Eisenberg is so passionate about the project that she wants to share the experience and knowledge with others through her new “21st Century Barn Raising Straw Bale Construction Workshop,” which will be held Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cherokee Village.
She said her students will learn how to build their own “DIY Legos for adults structure” using the 2015 International Building Codes and why they should consider straw bale as their building material.
“We’ve scheduled a workshop this coming Saturday for those curious about, and/or wanting to learn, the basics of straw bale construction for themselves,” she said.
However, she has had to limit the class to 25 students.
Eisenberg started as a commercial project designer and builder in 1982.
Since then, she has traveled around the world and learned many unique construction techniques, including cobbing, which is an ancient building technique that’s been recently revived and touted for its sustainable use of clay and straw.
She said that she has worked all over the world, but, after working in places such as Egypt and India, Eisenberg found she had a passion for straw bale construction.
“I’ve had the joy of designing and building four traditional straw bale homes for clients in three states, including California, Arizona and New Mexico,” she said. “This one is my fifth and most challenging project due to the fact that the timber comes from an 1880-1882 reclaimed barn from Hamilton, Mo. I am using all the tree trunks and lumber from the barn to build a post and beam hybrid structure, where all the wood is exposed to the interior with the perimeter walls being that of straw bale.”
Eisenberg noted that straw is a wonderful renewable resource. In fact, she said they will be using rice bales from a farm in Pocahontas.
“Rice bales are smaller and heavier, which makes them more dense. When built right, it’s hurricane and tornado, fire, and virtually earthquake proof,” she stated. “Both California and Colorado’s fire storms had proved that when the dust settled, the only thing left standing was the straw bales themselves.”
Eisenberg said she hopes those who participate on Saturday would want to come back for a follow up workshop to learn how to finish the bales with clay to create a skin on both sides of the bales.
“I had samples of clay sent to a university in Kansas to be tested and found our clay is stronger than concrete and something the Native Americans would have used to make their water jugs,” Eisenberg noted.
“I am a true believer in straw bale construction and the way the structure naturally breathes with no off-gassing of materials used,” she said, noting that air-conditioning wouldn’t even be needed because the interiors typically stay at 68 degrees year-round.
For information about the workshop and registration call Eisenberg at 870-710-3010.
