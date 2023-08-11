230811-JS-straw-houses-photo-nz

Hannah Eisenberg is hosting a “21st Century Barn Raising Straw Bale Construction Workshop” Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cherokee Village. Construction progress as of Monday shows the posts and beams constructed out of the supporting posts of an 1880-1882 reclaimed barn from Hamilton, Mo., and the open areas soon to be filled with straw bales at the construction site in Cherokee Village.

 Submitted photo

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — After 27 years as a California general contractor, Hannah Eisenberg is building her own dream home out of straw and – believe it or not – she says that by the time she is done, no amount of wind will blow her house down.

In fact, Eisenberg is so passionate about the project that she wants to share the experience and knowledge with others through her new “21st Century Barn Raising Straw Bale Construction Workshop,” which will be held Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cherokee Village.