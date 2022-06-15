JONESBORO — Police received a report early Wednesday that a man broke into a 73-year-old woman’s apartment and exposed himself to her.
The incident at The Links apartments was reported shortly after 3 a.m. The incident report that was released to the public didn’t provide further details, other than the intruder gained entry through a window.
Police, however, indicated there may be a link between Wednesday’s incident and another case that was reported June 7 in the same neighborhood. In that case, the victim reported being awakened and sexually assaulted by someone she didn’t know.
No description of the attacker was provided.
Police also investigated three residential burglaries Tuesday in which property was stolen:
10:33 a.m., 5300 block of East Nettleton Ave. – theft of an electronic game system.
1000 block of Ferrell Street – theft of a TV and other electronic devices.
3700 block of Griffin Street – theft of credit and debit cards and personal information for family members.
A black and green 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle was also reported stolen from a residence in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue on Tuesday.
