JONESBORO — A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that someone kicked in her front door and stole multiple items in the 300 block of Miller Street, according to a police report.
The victim said a television, iPhone, a laptop computer, medications, cameras, clothing and jewelry were among the items taken. Total value of the items was listed at $14,650.
In other JPD cases:
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that she started her vehicle to let it warm up Monday morning and it was gone when she went outside to leave in the 1800 block of Self Circle. The vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Sentra, was later recovered.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone broke into her vehicle Monday morning in the 100 block of East Highland Drive. Taken were a wallet and a debit card.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police a trailer loaded with lumber was stolen at Fence Builders, 4614 Stadium Blvd., on Sunday morning. The trailer and lumber were valued at a total of $15,150.
A 74-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a 29-year-old suspect went into her residence in the 1700 block of Heern Drive and stole a television, furniture and jewelry. The total value of the items taken is listed at $2,200.
A 21-year-old Manila man reported that his vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Live Oak Circle. The 2011 Chevrolet Impala is valued at $6,000.
Simmons Bank, 1729 S. Caraway Road, reported to police Friday that two fraudulent checks totaling $8,720 were cashed on Wednesday. A suspect was listed as a 56-year-old man.
A 49-year-old Salem woman reported that a forged check from her account was cashed Friday afternoon at a local bank. The amount to the check was $4,860.
