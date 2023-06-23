JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that her residence was broken into in the 1300 block of Flint Street.
The woman, who is a truck driver, said the break-in occurred between May 15 and June 12. Taken were two handguns, a Glock 42 and a Walther p22, with a total value of $550, and electronics and clothing with a total value of more than $15,000.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 64-year-old man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 200 block of Cedar Street and stole items. Taken were identification cards and $400 in cash.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that two males, ages 19 and 17, kicked in the door of her residence in the 100 block of North Rogers Street. Nothing was taken from the residence.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that a 22-year-old man kicked in his door in the 200 block of North Rogers Street and began punching him.
