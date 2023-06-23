JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that her residence was broken into in the 1300 block of Flint Street.

The woman, who is a truck driver, said the break-in occurred between May 15 and June 12. Taken were two handguns, a Glock 42 and a Walther p22, with a total value of $550, and electronics and clothing with a total value of more than $15,000.