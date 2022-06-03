JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that her residence in the 4300 block of Blair Cove was broken into and items were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Taken were clothing, computers, a television and gaming equipment with a total value of $8,218.
In other JPD reports:
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of East Parker Road by the department’s Street Crimes Unit. Police found a box with a scale inside, 2.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3 grams of marijuana and two THC vape pens. He is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 600 block of Freeman Street and stole her wallet. Taken were $20 in cash and gift cards.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone climbed a fence into his back yard in the 600 block of West Washington Avenue and took equipment. Stolen were a mower valued at $400, a leaf blower valued at $250, a chainsaw valued at $130 and tools valued at $200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.