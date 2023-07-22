JONESBORO — A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that one of his rent houses in the 700 block of Valley Drive was burglarized and items were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Taken were wire, tools and a bag of duck decoys with a total value of $1,610.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man told police a residence he owns in the 1700 block of Irby Street was burglarized and property was stolen. Taken were tools and a battery charger valued at $80, and $200 in damage was done to a door frame.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that her vehicle was stolen from the 3200 block of Casey Springs Road. The 2015 Kia Optima is valued at $10,000.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 4600 block of Lochmoor Circle, reported Thursday morning that he was scammed out of $1,400 on an internet bitcoin purchase.
