JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a man with residential burglary and third-degree assault on a family or household member.
Police arrested Ryan Hall, 40, of Paragould Drive, Jonesboro, after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Murray Creek Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Austin Morgan, officers said the victim told them that Hall kicked in the door and entered her residence without her permission. A witness told police Hall grabbed the victim by the arms.
Fowler set Hall’s bond at $75,000 and issued a no-contact order.
Hall’s next court date is Nov. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Curt Adams, 35, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm, felony tampering with evidence and impeding traffic; $50,000 bond.
Christopher Evans, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $35,000 bond.
Barbara Washburn, 35, of Paragould, with felony FTA; $35,000 bond.
Krismon Chambers, 32, of Lafe, with FTA; recognizance bond after proof of incarceration.
Kaysie Norris, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Lauren Nelson, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and theft of property; $13,500 total bond.
Emanuel Cotton, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Amanda Fielder, 37, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Lane Fears, 26, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
