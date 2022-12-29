JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that someone broke into his residence in the 3900 block of Saddlecrest Drive and stole items.
The thief or thieves took a television, computers, gaming switches, jewelry and an Apple pencil with a total valued of more than $5,800.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that someone stole her vehicle from a parking lot in the 1100 block of Walker Place. The 2014 Buick Enclave van is valued at $18,000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle, which had slid into a ditch, and stole tools in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Road. Taken were tools and a license plate valued at $1,925.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 5300 block of Apt Drive and stole items. Taken were a pair of shoes valued at $210 and $200 in cash.
Cavenaugh Ford, 2000 E. Highland Drive, told police Tuesday afternoon that someone broke the steering column of a customer’s vehicle in an attempt to steal it. The damage estimate for the 2022 Ford Escape was not listed.
