JONESBORO — Jonesboro is searching for a new grants coordinator after Regina Burkett resigned to accept a position closer to her home.
Burkett, of McCrory, has been named Woodruff County’s first executive director of economic development. She had served the City of Jonesboro since 2019.
Woodruff County officials announced her appointment on Wednesday.
“With her extensive background in economic development, strategic planning, marketing, grant management, and public service, she is ideally suited to lead the county’s economic development initiatives,” a news release from the Woodruff County Economic Development Commission states.
“I am very excited to work with county officials, the commission, citizens and other stakeholders to advance the quality of life within Woodruff County,” Burkett said in the release. “I am immensely proud of my past experiences and accomplishments, and I look forward to utilizing those experiences to promote Woodruff County’s most valuable assets.”
“I am grateful that our quorum court understood the need for a director of economic development and excited that Regina was willing to come home and assume this role,” expressed County Judge Michael John Gray. “Regina understands the challenges that rural counties face and brings the knowledge and vision that we need to move our county forward.”
Jonesboro has posted Burkett’s position, which pays between $69,600 and $75,560 annually.
