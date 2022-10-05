JONESBORO — After weeks without rain, all 75 counties in Arkansas have been listed as a high risk of wildfire danger and the number of county wide burn bans have rocketed back up to 60, which is higher than the number of bans back in July.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Tuesday afternoon that the county has declared the new burn ban as of Tuesday morning after the Jonesboro Fire Department reported several grass fires across Jonesboro.