JONESBORO — After weeks without rain, all 75 counties in Arkansas have been listed as a high risk of wildfire danger and the number of county wide burn bans have rocketed back up to 60, which is higher than the number of bans back in July.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Tuesday afternoon that the county has declared the new burn ban as of Tuesday morning after the Jonesboro Fire Department reported several grass fires across Jonesboro.
“We have been watching the situation very closely,” Day said, noting that after speaking with both the JFD and Arkansas Forestry Commission, it was decided that it was time to reinstate a ban this year with conditions remaining so dry over a long period of time.
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website, there were 60 counties with burn bans as of Tuesday afternoon, which was four more counties then had been reported on July 18.
Of the these counties there were several in Northeast Arkansas including: Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Poinsett and Sharp counties.
Other counties with burn bans across Arkansas include: Arkansas, Ashley, Benton, Bradley, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Crittenden, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Franklin, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Izard, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Scott, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Stone, Van Buren, Washington, White, Woodruff and Yell counties.
Plus, the website also listed all 75 Arkansas counties under high risk of wildfire danger.
However, Day said that the burn ban will not interfere with this year’s harvest, as farmers are exempt from the burn bans by state law.
According to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment Division of Environmental Quality website, under rule 18.603, exemptions, “Open burning related to agricultural activities including, but not limited to, clearing previously uncultivated lands and burning of stubble and other debris on previously harvested fields; provided however, that this exemption shall not be extended to the disposal, by open burning, of waste products generated by cotton gins, or similar equipment used in a manufacturing process or to the disposal by open burning of fowls or animals.”
According to the USGS Current Conditions for Arkansas website, there has been 0.0 inches of precipitation since Sept. 10 in Jonesboro.
Plus, the next potential chance of rain isn’t until next Thursday, according to the AccuWeather website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.