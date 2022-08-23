JONESBORO — The house at 523 N. Main St. is probably not a choice location.
Since 2019, police have been dispatched to the residence 47 times. Six were medical calls, five were attempts to contact, five were for assaults, five were for disturbances, two were residential burglaries and three were for thefts. Other calls were about an unwanted person being there, among other reasons.
And on Aug. 16, a resident of the house, Debbie Saltsgaver, 37, called the police and fire departments about a man setting fire to the house.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report, the house’s kitchen, back porch and a bedroom were completely destroyed. Damage was estimated at $30,000.
John Ellis Sanders is scheduled to have a probable cause hearing today for arson, according to Jonesboro Detective Brian Arnold.
Sanders is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of arson.
The fire is just one in a long line of calls involving the residence or those who live there.
On July 17, Saltsgaver and two other non-residents of the house were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On May 22, Saltsgaver and Ruben Rivera, 41, of Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 5, Saltsgaver, and fellow 523 N. Main St. residents Anthony Welch, 35, and Ty R. Welch, 62, were arrested at the residence on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 18, Saltsgaver called police about a residential burglary after the house was broken into and a television and toy four-wheeler were stolen.
On Dec. 15, 2021, police arrested Michael Gene Cash, Joshua Lesley and Anthony Welch, all of the house, on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
On Nov. 3, 2021, four men were arrested after Saltsgaver told police they kicked in the door to the residence and stole a cell phone. The victims are listed as Saltsgaver, Lesley, Ty R. Welch and Octavius McGuire, all residents of the house.
On Sept. 6, 2021, Saltsgaver was again the complainant in a case where a man threatened to kill her and a male victim in the 900 block of Belt Street.
On July 10, 2021, Saltsgaver was the complainant when a 44-year-old woman kicked in the door of the residence.
On June 2, 2021, Saltsgaver called police and said a roommate had physically assaulted her.
On March 16, 2021, four people were arrested at the residence after police found that some had warrants for their arrests and meth and drug paraphernalia was found.
On Oct. 9, 2020, Saltsgaver told Arkansas State University police that she had been kidnapped from the residence by two men.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.