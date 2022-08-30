JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were told Monday afternoon that a student made comments over the weekend about shooting fellow students at school.
According to a Jonesboro police report, the driver of a bus for Nettleton Baptist Church said he took a busload of students over the weekend to a Memphis Red Birds baseball game. During the ride, other students said a 16-year-old boy made the comments during the ride.
According to the report, Detective Shane Fox wrote, “Several of the students spoke with him after the trip and stated that the listed suspect had told them that he was wanting to shoot up a school and then die from police retaliation. The complainant stated that the witnesses were concerned because he was very serious about his comments. The complainant then gave me the number for the main witness. The complainant also advised that the suspect is autistic but higher functioning.
Fox noted that he planned to notify the suspect’s school, as well as the local police department.
“I made contact with the high school principal for Harrisburg. Mack Skelton advised that he was aware of the student and his history of threats. He stated that the juvenile was removed from another local school district due to comments about school shootings, although I did not confirm this.”
According to the report, the principal stated that the juvenile is in counseling and he did not seem concerned with the comments made by the juvenile.
A 36-year-old woman told police Monday morning that she was raped Saturday afternoon at her residence by a 46-year-old man. The victim said the suspect threatened her life.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone used her credit card number and made charges for $1,051.50 to her account.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road, and stole items. Taken were were credit and debit cards. Purchases were made for $1,000 using the cards.
A 25-yer-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that her vehicle was entered in the 5100 block of Harrisburg Road and her credit and debit cards were stolen along with her wallet.
A Lake City woman reported Monday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 2600 block of Phillips Drive and items were stolen. Taken were a credit card that was used and an iPhone bag with $200 inside.
A 76-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that someone used her credit card data to make purchases worth $4,131.17.
A 33-year-old homeless woman told police Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1700 block of South Caraway Road and stole items. Taken was a purse containing medical marijuana, prescription pills and $70 in cash.
An 88-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone forged three of her checks and cashed them. The total amount of the checks was for $1,055.
A 66-year-old Bay man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that someone stole 800 gallons of fuel from a farm on Craighead Road 612. The cost of the fuel is listed at $3,488.
