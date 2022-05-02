JONESBORO — A Jonesboro business owner discovered Saturday afternoon that someone stole tools and an air compressor at 4614 S. Stadium Blvd.
Brett Forrester, owner of Fence Building discovered the thefts Saturday.
According to a Jonesboro police report, “Forrester stated that he has been out of town for the past few days and was contacted by one of his managers that an unknown individual had stolen multiple tools from both a work truck as well as an unsecured shop building. Forrester advised that the truck was parked in a fenced in part of his lot and upon inspection multiple tools were removed from storage lockers attached to the work truck’s bed.
“Forrester stated that during a search of the property several additional tools were found to be stolen out of the main workshop that the business works out of,” the report stated.
The total value of all of the items stolen was listed at $19,891, according to the report.
“This case has been reviewed by (Criminal Investigation Division) and will be listed as inactive due to lack of suspect information and evidence,” Detective Brian Arnold wrote in the report.
