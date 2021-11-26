JONESBORO — George Surbaugh started repairing watches as a hobby in the 1950s.
“I tore an old watch down, and I got to putting it back together,” Surbaugh said Friday. “Then I went to watch repair school in Memphis.” He also attended classes in Little Rock and Dallas.
“I had me a place at home when I started,” Surbaugh continued.
That grew into a full-time business, and in 1960, George’s Watch Shop became George’s Jewelry.
Now, at age 88, Surbaugh is preparing to close in January, following one last Christmas season.
At one point, George and wife Patsy Surbaugh had four stores in the area. She operated a clothing store and he had two jewelry stores in Jonesboro and one in Trumann.
The last of their businesses, at 4921 E. Nettleton Ave., is where Surbaugh opened his original watch store.
Surbaugh said his favorite part of the business is creating and repairing jewelry.
Daughters Marsha LeQueux and Lori Kitchens, said they grew up in their parents’ businesses – Marsha working with her mother in the clothing store – and Lori with her father in the jewelry store.
Kitchens was inspired by her dad to become certified gemologist and still works in the industry.
Though the daughters now live in North Carolina, they came back to help their dad in the final weeks of the business.
“It’s like a reunion for us,” LeQueux said of the response the sisters got when they posted the news on social media. “Because people are coming in the store, and it’s like a homecoming. We get to see some of our college classmates, our grade school friends, our neighbors from way back.”
Some of the responses LeQueux received to her social media announcement included that of a relative.
“I remember when Uncle George was fixing watches as a hobby,” Larry Hisky wrote. “He turned that hobby into the American dream and should be and inspiration for young entrepreneurs!”
Paula Boden Carter wrote, “Your Dad is a ‘celebrity’ in these parts and will be missed greatly!”
From Janie and Butch Yielding: “Marsha, oh my, It’s hard to imagine him not being in his jewelry store anymore. He’s such a kind and sweet man. I hope his retirement is all it can be for him and much more.”
Said Malcolm Miles, “He is a Jonesboro icon! Sad to see him go but definitely understand! Wish him well on his retirement.”
The sisters have also encountered some new customers.
“We had someone come in the other day, she said, ‘I need to get a diamond for my tooth,’” Kitchens said. “She was from Sweden, and she actually had a little hole in her tooth that her dentist had drilled and she had a diamond in it for 30 years, but it fell out. So we sold her a diamond, and she’s got a dentist in Memphis who’s going to put it in.”
George’s closing also means the retirement of Brenda Leonard who helped manage the store for 50 years.
