JONESBORO — The owner of Steve’s Auto Body reported Monday afternoon that an employee had been stealing money by changing computer records.
Steve Hall, owner of the business at 1819 E. Parker Road, told police that about $48,000 was stolen from the business during an unknown period of time.
A 21-year-old woman reported to police Sunday morning at NEA Memorial Baptist Hospital that she was raped. The suspect is described as a white male, 23 years old, standing 6-foot and weighing 190 pounds with a brown ponytail.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that a storage unit in the 3200 block of Whitman Street was broken into and items taken, Stolen were televisions, kitchen items, furniture, speakers and four-wheeler accessories with a total value of $1,100.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue and destroyed the vehicle. The 2013 Ford Fusion is valued at $10,000.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone entered his hotel room in the 3100 block of Mead Drive and stole and used his debit card. The owner said $340 was used for purchases.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 700 block of Mamie Cove and stole her wallet containing debit, credit, identification cards and other documents.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone stole tools from his truck in the 500 block of Wilkins Avenue. The total value of the tools is listed at $4,500.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 900 block of Scott Street and stole items. Taken were a $45 purse and Apple Airpods valued at $200.
A 75-year-old Lake City man, who lives in the 2000 block of Fourth Street, Lake City, told Jonesboro police Friday afternoon that someone forged checks from his bank account and cashed them. The total amount of the checks was for $16,828.99.
