JONESBORO — The burglary of an office building, reported to Jonesboro police on Sunday afternoon, netted the thief or thieves a lot of money in shoes and clothing, a business owner said Tuesday.
The burglary in the 1200 block of Stone Street cost Christopher Antonio Maggett, 37, of Jonesboro, about $10,000 in clothing and $40,000 in shoes from his business, Josh Grey.
“They took all of the merchandise,” Maggett said. “They cleaned me out and they had plenty of time.”
A woman who cleans the building reported to police that she unlocked the north door of the building and noticed all of the lights had been broken. She walked to the back of the building and saw the east back fire door was open, the report said.
Officers said the door of a financial services business had been forced open and a safe “containing items without value” was damaged.
Another tenant’s office door was forced open, but nothing of value was taken.
The building’s owner, Chris Culver, arrived on the scene and contacted tenants about the burglary. Culver told police, “He was concerned by some of Victim No. 1 (Maggett)’s customers that buy shoes from him and believes that he was the main target of the theft.”
Maggett said security cameras were installed on the day following the burglary.
He said he’s heard of people from Blytheville who are known for trafficking in stolen shoes and clothing, but didn’t provide names.
Maggett is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the burglary. Anyone with information can call him at 870-819-8994.
According to the Jonesboro police Criminal Investigations Division, the case has been reviewed by detectives and “will be listed as inactive until further suspect information and evidence becomes available,” the report stated.
