JONESBORO — The burglary of an office building, reported to Jonesboro police on Sunday afternoon, netted the thief or thieves a lot of money in shoes and clothing, a business owner said Tuesday.

The burglary in the 1200 block of Stone Street cost Christopher Antonio Maggett, 37, of Jonesboro, about $10,000 in clothing and $40,000 in shoes from his business, Josh Grey.