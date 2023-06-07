JONESBORO — One of the owners of Rockstar Salon & Spa, 2008 Wilkins Ave., reported to police on Monday afternoon that someone broke into the business and stole multiple items, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The value of the items taken is listed as greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that she was away from her residence in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive from Friday until Monday and when she returned home she found that someone had slept in her bed.
Police reported there was no sign of forced entry.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet in the 400 block of Melrose Street. The wallet contained personal identification and credit and debit cards.
