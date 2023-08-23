JONESBORO — The owner of Interior Design Plus, 3425 E. Highland Drive, told police Monday morning that someone forged a check and stole money from the business’ bank account.
The victim said $4,925.34 was stolen.
JONESBORO — The owner of Interior Design Plus, 3425 E. Highland Drive, told police Monday morning that someone forged a check and stole money from the business’ bank account.
The victim said $4,925.34 was stolen.
In a separate incident, a 50-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that her residence was broken into in the 2500 block of Stallings Lane and items were stolen.
Taken were an $800 65-inch television, a PlayStation 5 worth $700, 40 pair of shoes valued at $3,200, two Ninja blenders valued at $650 and medications.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Harp’s, 2005 Harrisburg Road, reported Monday afternoon that a customer who was shoplifting assaulted a 38-year-old man following an argument. The victim had swelling to his mouth and chin areas. The suspect got away with about $80 in cleaning materials, the report said.
A 71-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that her vehicle was entered in the 1700 block of South Caraway Road and her purse was stolen. The purse contained a cashier’s check for $45,000, checkbooks, a bank card and a driver’s license.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday night that someone broke into his residence in the 2200 block of Glenwood Drive and stole baseball cards. The 12 cards are valued at a total of $2,500.
A 75-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that a check was altered and items taken from her residence in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. A dental plate valued at $1,400, along with 20 forks worth $30 were taken, and $100 was stolen from a bank account when an $80 check was altered to $180.
