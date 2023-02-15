JONESBORO — An employee of a Jonesboro business reported to police Monday morning that she believes the company’s bank account was hacked for $392,000, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The woman, who works for Jackson Trucking, 3157 W. Parker Road, said she pays the company’s fuel bill weekly, but was notified on Feb. 6 that the account has been overdue since September.
Several incidents were also reported that involved stolen guns.
A Jonesboro woman told police Monday that two guns were stolen from her room in the 400 block of East Gordon Street in December while she was in the hospital.
The 27-year-old victim said things in her room had been moved around and a 9 mm FMK and SCCY 9 mm handguns were missing. Their total value is $600.
She told police that she suspects friends of her roommates may be the culprits.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday night that his vehicle containing a 9 mm Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $650, work uniforms valued at $240 and bottles of cologne was stolen from the 3700 block of South Caraway Road.
The gun was recovered Sunday in the 1000 block of West Huntington Avenue after a report of shots being fired.
Three suspects are listed as two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.
In a third incident involving the theft of a firearm, the manager of Express Pawn, 3205 E. Nettleton Ave., told police Saturday a suspect stole a gun off of the counter at the business.
The Kimber 1911 .45-caliber handgun is valued at $1,000.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday night that his residence was broken into and items were taken from the 200 block of Dunwoody Drive. Stolen was jewelry valued at $2,500 and $4,000 in cash.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that her residence was broken into in the 100 block of East Strawn Avenue and items were taken. Stolen were three televisions valued at more than $1,000.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 1800 block of Kendall and stole an iPad. The Nettleton School District-owned computer is valued at $600.
The owner of Back Beat Music, 613 Southwest Drive, told police Monday morning that someone broke into the music store and stole three guitars. The three Taylor acoustic guitars have a total value of more than $15,000.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday evening that someone broke into her residence in the 700 block of West Huntington Avenue and stole items. Taken were a television valued at $250, a $100 internet box and $250 in food.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 1500 block of Belt Street and stole cards and a $1,200 computer.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that her vehicle was entered in the 1900 block of Grant Avenue and items taken. Stolen were a Nintendo Switch valued at $400 and work clothes valued at $300.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1800 block of Penbrook Lane and stole tools. The total valued of the tools is $1,500.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 600 block of Stratford Drive and took items. Stolen were a television valued at $200 and a computer valued at $200.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that a suspect entered his vehicle in the 2000 block of Wood Street and stole items. Taken were an iPad valued at $1,000 and a purse valued at $500.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday morning that a suspect entered her vehicle in the 3800 block of Hill Drive and stole credit cards and $200 in cash.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 3700 block of Marchbanks Circle and stole items. Taken were $50 in cash, $250 in clothes, electronic chargers and other items
A 20-year-old Paragould woman reported Saturday morning that a suspect entered her vehicle in the 1400 block of Fairview Road and took items. Stolen were a $1,000 computer, a bank card, $15 in cash, $700 in clothing and an iPhone valued at $1,000.
