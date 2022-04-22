JONESBORO — A Jonesboro business reported Thursday morning that suspects broke into its building and stole tools and tool storage boxes.
RGB Mechanical, 4221 E. Johnson Ave., reported that the items stolen are valued at a total of $14,085.32.
There are currently no suspects in the case.
In a separate case, a 50-year-old Kingsport, Tenn., man told sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon that someone stole a welding trailer from the 3900 block of Craighead Road 532 in Monette.
The trailer and welding equipment is valued at a total of $27,000.
