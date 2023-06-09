JONESBORO — A Jonesboro business reported Wednesday morning that an employee stole money from it.
Double Bees, 3511 Harrisburg Road, said a 37-year-old female employee stole $1,887 from the business.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 47-year-old Tyronza woman reported Thursday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 600 block of Melrose Street and stole items. Taken were a $150 purse and identification and debit cards. Damage to the vehicle is listed at $600.
The City of Jonesboro reported Wednesday morning that someone damaged property at Phillip Evans Community Park, 207 State St. The total damage to awnings, trees and a retention wall is estimated at more than $1,750.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that a child who lived across the street tries to steal a package from her porch in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive. When confronted, the juvenile dropped the package worth $200.
