JONESBORO — Jonesboro police and officers with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force arrested three people Tuesday afternoon following surveillance of a house in the 700 block of Marcom Drive, according a police report and probable cause affidavit.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Travis Dewayne Speaks, 40, of the 700 block of Marcom Drive, and April Ludwig, 44, of the same address, each with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

