JONESBORO — Jonesboro police and officers with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force arrested three people Tuesday afternoon following surveillance of a house in the 700 block of Marcom Drive, according a police report and probable cause affidavit.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Travis Dewayne Speaks, 40, of the 700 block of Marcom Drive, and April Ludwig, 44, of the same address, each with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler also found probable cause to charge Samantha Marcusen, 34, of the 1000 block of Main Street, Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
According to a probable cause affidavit, agents with the Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance of the residence on Marcom Drive when they saw Marcusen in a vehicle parked outside on the street. They saw Speaks leave the house and get into the vehicle on the passenger side. When the tags of the vehicle were run, they showed to be for a different vehicle. Patrol officers stopped the vehicle in the 2100 block of South Caraway Road.
A K9 officer was summoned and the dog alerted to drugs being inside. A search found three bags of suspected meth weighing 88 grams, or more than 3 ounces. Marcusen had a small amount of marijuana in her pocket, the affidavit states.
Agents obtained a search warrant for the Marcom Drive address where Ludwig lives. In the bedroom of the residence agents found a first-aid box which contained 144.3 grams, or more than 5 ounces, of meth.
Also found in the residence were plastic bags, two digital scales, two pipes with meth residue and $527 in cash.
Fowler set Speaks’ bond at $125,000 and Ludwig and Marcusen’s at $50,000.
The three are scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
