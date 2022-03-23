JONESBORO — Police arrested two Jonesboro men after a search of a residence in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive at about 2 p.m. Tuesday turned up three guns and 4 pounds of marijuana, according to Jonesboro police.
Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Dedrick Sloan, 24, of the residence, and Aaron Delshawn Deed, 23, of the 3800 block of Churchill Drive, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500 and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Sloan’s bond at $200,000 and Deed’s bond at $150,000. Deed also had a District Court bond of $5,000 cash-only.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Tanner Huff of the Jonesboro police, the department’s Street Crimes Unit and Fugitive Task Force had a warrant to search Katerra Sharp’s residence for probation violation.
A search was conducted on Sharp’s bedroom and the common areas of the residence. Sloan and Deed were found in another bedroom.
While searching Sharp’s room, investigators found a a small bag containing marijuana and a gun box to a Glock 19, an extended magazine and bullets, the affidavit said.
When asked where the gun was, Sloan said it was his and it was under the dresser in his room, the affidavit said.
When Huff retrieved the gun he saw a tray with marijuana in plain view on a bedside table.
Huff obtained a search warrant from Judge Tommy Fowler for the rest of the residence.
In Sloan’s bedroom, investigators found three large sealed bags of marijuana, a marijuana pipe, a hookah used to smoke marijuana and a safe, the affidavit stated.
The safe contained two more Glock handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Jonesboro, two large plastic bags of marijuana and a digital scale. The total amount of marijuana seized was 1,814.36 grams, or just over 4 pounds.
In Deed’s pocket, investigators found $3,580 in cash, the affidavit stated.
Deed was convicted of a felony in 2016.
Deed and Sloan are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.
