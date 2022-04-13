JONESBORO — Police executing a search warrant Monday found a large amount of drugs, a handgun, digital scales and other items, and ended with the arrest of four men, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officers executed the warrant at 6:41 p.m. in the 5400 block of East Nettleton Avenue. The bust was part of Operation Spring Cleaning, in which 120 arrest warrants were issued for people in Craighead County, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
Police found 3.5 ounces of cocaine, about 13.5 ounces of marijuana, more than 5.5 ounces of meth, 21 doses of suspected synthetic LSD, 91 ecstasy pills and 50 pills suspected to be oxycodone.
The total value of the drugs is estimated at $47,685.
Police also seized a .45-caliber Taurus handgun, valued at $500, several rounds of ammunition, $4,328 in cash and items used in the sale of drugs.
Arrested were Arthur Ray Osborne, 40, of the 3800 block of Remington Drive; Leo Brinkley, 45, of the 200 block of East Nettleton; Sammie Beason, 41, of the 900 block of of Arlington, West Memphis; and Dwight Darrell Crayton, 29, of the 2400 block of Fairfield Drive.
According to the police report, the charges the four men face are listed as simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
