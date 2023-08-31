JONESBORO — The 12th annual Butterfly Release, which is presented by the St. Bernards Advocates, has a new incentive as it offers unique artwork for the first 21 $500 donors this year, according the St. Bernard Foundation President Kila Montgomery.
The event will benefit the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House as they release around 800 butterflies in honor or memory of loved ones.
There will also be a short program, which includes the Jonesboro High School Choir and a short speech by one of the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House family members.
Montgomery said on Wednesday afternoon that a day of celebration and remembrance will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. in the St. Bernards Imaging Center parking lot at 1144 East Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro, which is near the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House.
Montgomery said it is held at this location so residents at the hospice house can watch the release as well.
“There are only 200 butterflies left at the moment but we sell out every year,” she continued, noting their $15,000 goal this year.
Individual butterflies are $15 each or 10 butterflies for $135.
However, a new incentive this year is original butterfly artwork by local artist Andrea Alpe and 10 butterflies with a $500 donation.
“Even if we run out of butterflies, they would still get their art piece,” she said.
“We have 21 pieces, but they are first come first serve,” Montgomery said, noting that donors will be able to choose from remaining art pieces as they donate.
The deadline is be Sept. 4 to be listed in the program, however Montgomery said butterflies can be purchased up to the event date or until supplies run out.
“it is such a beautiful, meaningful event,” Montgomery said. “And it is a great opportunity to honor or memorialize your loved ones. We hope everyone comes out.”
For more information call the St. Bernards Foundation at 870-207-2500 or visit the event page on their website.
