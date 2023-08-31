230831-JS-butterflies-photo-nz

This monarch butterfly was released during last year’s annual Butterfly Release. This year’s event is set for Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. in the St. Bernards Imaging Center parking lot at 1144 East Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The 12th annual Butterfly Release, which is presented by the St. Bernards Advocates, has a new incentive as it offers unique artwork for the first 21 $500 donors this year, according the St. Bernard Foundation President Kila Montgomery.

The event will benefit the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House as they release around 800 butterflies in honor or memory of loved ones.