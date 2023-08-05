JONESBORO — As students continue to face mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, health care organizations and schools across Arkansas are finding ways to help the students’ mental well-being.
One organization that is trying to help battle the ongoing issue is Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield (ABCBS), which launched it’s statewide Take Good Care Calming Room initiative on Tuesday.
According to an Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield press release, the 2023 Kids Count report, which was recently released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranked Arkansas 43rd in the nation for child well-being and among the many factors was the mental well-being of Arkansas’ young people with more than 14 percent or 83,135 Arkansas children and teens dealing with anxiety and depression.
In response, ABCBS launched its Take Good Care Calming Room initiative, which will fund the creation of a calming room at schools in each of Arkansas’ 75 counties, with a goal of helping improve the mental health of Arkansas students.
Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett said in the press release that these rooms will provide a quiet space where students can take a few minutes to collect their thoughts, relax and address any anxiety or stress they might be experiencing – all under the guidance of school counselors, nurses or administrators.
“The physical and mental well-being of our youth is something that must be supported,” Barnett added. “Their mental well-being is essential to their ability to perform in the classroom, their ability to grow personally and academically, and their ability to become the best adults they can be.”
The calming rooms are intended to help students regulate their emotions and often feature items such as soft lighting; tranquil colors; comfortable furniture; positive, inspirational messages; and journals, coloring books and other sensory objects.
The funding will be open to public, private and charter schools in Arkansas that serve students ages 12 to 18.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 22. Guidelines and an online application can be found at arkbluecross.com/calmingrooms and recipients will be announced Nov. 1.
Schools strive to offer help
Although the ABCBS initiative will help many schools across the state, it will be choosing only one school in each county to be awarded $2,500 for the creation of a calming room at their school.
However, many area schools have already found ways to help address mental health issues.
Brookland School District Superintendent Brett Bunch said in an email on Wednesday that they have taken measures to help improve the mental health of their students and staff, however he encourages his staff to look at options such the new initiative.
“We have sensory rooms in our primary and elementary schools,” Bunch said. “We also have therapists, counselors, nurses and administrators that are available to help students or staff that may be experiencing mental health challenges or just need to talk to someone.”
“My entire staff will be back next week and we have kids the following week,” he said. “I am not sure at this point if they have been working towards this initiative with an application but I will be encouraging them to apply.”
Nettleton School District Assistant Director of Mental Health and Crisis Services JD Walker said on Wednesday that they too take their mental health services very seriously.
“We have school counselors and social workers in every building,” Walker stated, noting they also provide school-based mental health services for pre-k to the sixth grade through Methodist Family Health and for the seventh to 12th grades through Families, Inc.
He also noted that they have calming-sensory rooms in two of the district’s three elementary schools, which Nettleton School District Behavior Specialist Lindi Wade helped facilitate. Walker said they were looking at applying for the new grant in order to add a calming-sensory room to the third and newest elementary, Nettleton STEAM Elementary, which opens in a couple weeks.
These calming-sensory rooms can be found in all three of their intermediate schools’ special education classrooms as well, and Walker noted that the junior high and senior high schools have counseling rooms available.
Jonesboro Public Schools Director of Student Health Services Von McDaniel said in an email on Friday that the JPS schools have many resources for their students to improve their mental health.
He also noted that they too have licensed counselors, licensed social workers and qualified behavior health providers at every campus.
“We partner with Methodist Family Health and Arisa Health to provide the mental health personnel,” McDaniel said. “We also have a district mental and behavioral health team which consists of a Licensed Professional Counselor, a social worker and a behavior interventionist.”
“As far as calming rooms are concerned, we have multiple classrooms that have calming spaces,” he said. “We utilize our school counselor rooms/offices for these types of spaces as well.”
He also noted that they have had some teachers apply for similar grants, which have been funded to add calming room supports to their buildings and classrooms, but said he was not aware of any particular building or teacher planning to apply for this specific grant.
