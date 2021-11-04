JONESBORO — Even after a tornado destroyed its manufacturing facility in March 2020, “there was no doubt” that the company would build back bigger and better here, rather than relocate, Armando Brunetti, president of Camfil Americas said Thursday.
While construction is well underway Camfil Air Pollution Control celebrated groundbreaking ceremonies Thursday at the new site at 3200 Nestle Road, joined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other state and local officials.
Brunetti cited the area workforce for the decision to become even more entrenched in Jonesboro, along with community support.
“As you can see from the turnout we had here today,” he said.
Since the tornado, Camfil, a manufacturer of industrial dust, fume and mist collection systems, has been operating out of three separate leased location throughout the area.
Brunetti said Camfil’s air pollution control division has enjoyed double-digit growth annually for years.
“We’ve got great products, great people,” Brunetti said. “The market isn’t growing at 10 percent, but we generally take market share away from our competitors.”
Following the industrial shutdown last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brunetti said the pent up demand for Camfil products has resulted in a major increase in new orders this year.
“We can’t keep up. We’re extremely busy, and we can’t wait to get into this new facility here,” he said. “This is going to be a state of the art facility, it’s going to be an air conditioned facility, it does get warm in Jonesboro.”
Brunetti said the complex was designed to improve workflow efficiency and flexibility and “make our work force’s lives’ a bit easier.”
The $37 million facility is expected to open in about nine months.
State Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the pandemic has presented opportunities, as Americans struggle with obtaining materials from foreign sources.
“And Arkansas continues to be a state that is strong in manufacturing,” Preston said. “We’re still a state that makes things, and we sell products and we’re proud of that and that’s why we continue to be attractive in coming out of the pandemic.”
The Camfil project will add 67 new jobs to an existing workforce of 237 people.
“Camfil has been a strong community partner for two decades, and we are excited to be a part of their success as they continue to grow with innovative products and services that make us all breathe a little easier,” Preston said.
