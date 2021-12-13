TRUMANN — After a tornado destroyed much of Camfil Air Pollution Control’s industrial facility on Airport Road in Jonesboro in March 2020, the company leased part of the Columbia Forest Products property on Poinsett Avenue in Trumann for fabrication and welding operations.
Once again, the company is looking for temporary space as Friday’s tornado demolished that facility, said Sandy Hogan, human resources director. About 110 of Camfil’s 267 employees worked at the Trumann location.
“I’m going to get all the employees a shirt that says, ‘Been there, done that, twice,’” Hogan said.
But seriously, Hogan said no one was in the building when the storm hit because the company sent workers home early as a precaution.
“If they had been there we would have had fatalities,” Hogan said, adding that there normally would have been 35 workers in the building during the night shift.
On Monday, those employees were working at the company’s facilities in Jonesboro.
“We are working to start over again, ordering more equipment and getting things going,” Hogan said, adding the experience of the 2020 tornado taught them what has to be done.
“From our corporate offices, we have a clear mandate to quickly mobilize any resources and do whatever is necessary to keep us up and running,” Hogan said.
Camfil, manufacturer of industrial dust, fume and mist collection systems for industrial processes, is building a new manufacturing and office facility at 3200 Nestle Road. It’s expected to open in about eight months.
“We just wish that the new plant out there on Nestle Road was already finished so that we could just move in there to start over. What a happy day that would be,” Hogan said.
