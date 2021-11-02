JONESBORO — Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), will hold groundbreaking ceremonies Thursday to its new production facility.
Camfil, manufacturer of industrial dust, fume and mist collection systems for industrial processes, is building the new manufacturing and office facility at 3200 Nestle Road.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Camfil plans to invest more than $37 million in the facility, which will add about 67 new jobs within five years to an existing workforce of 237 people.
Camfill Americas President Armando Brunetti said in a news release the company appreciates the community’s support.
“The people of Jonesboro have been key to the success of Camfil APC, and we are honored to continue to thrive here and to contribute to local economic growth,” Brunetti said.
Camfil APC has been headquartered in Jonesboro for more than 20 years. In early 2020, the company was already planning to develop a new manufacturing site when a tornado destroyed their facility.
Since then, Camfil has been operating out of three separate leased locations throughout the city. The new 290,000-square-foot facility will occupy 34 acres and is scheduled to open in the fall 2022. In addition to space for manufacturing industrial dust collectors and filter cartridges, the facility will also house sales offices, warehousing and shipping.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson offered his support for the expansion.
“This is a company that was already enjoying a momentum in business even before recent events led to an increased awareness in clean air safety,” Hutchinson said. “We are fortunate to have such a value-added company here in Arkansas that invests in its customers, its employees and its community.”
Said state Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, “Camfil has been a strong community partner for two decades, and we are excited to be a part of their success as they continue to grow with innovative products and services that make us all breathe a little easier. I am looking forward to working with them in the future as they complete this new expansion.”
Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited, said Camfil’s dedication to its employees and the city are on display with expansion.
“The reinvestment Camfil is making in a new facility and the hiring of additional employees in Jonesboro speaks volumes to the relationships they have built here and their continued commitment to our city,” Young said.
