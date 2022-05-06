JONESBORO — A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police that the husband of a woman who used to work with him set fire to his camper outside of his residence at about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Herb Street.
The victim told police the woman’s husband had repeatedly called him, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.
Security footage from nearby businesses showed a four-door silver vehicle in the area. The victim identified it as the husband’s vehicle.
The camper sustained fire and smoke damage. It is valued at $35,000.
Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills is investigating, the police report said.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested a 17-year-old male Thursday morning after another 17-year-old male said he fired gunshots at him at the intersection Willow and Ingles roads, police said.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 5300 block of East Nettleton Avenue and took items. Stolen were an Apple 12pro valued at $900, a wallet valued at $150, a wedding ring valued at $5,000 and $1,800 in cash.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday evening that his vehicle was entered in the 800 block of Brook Meadow Road and items were stolen. Taken were a bottle of cologne valued at $80 and Bank of America card and a bottle of prescription medicine valued at $50.
