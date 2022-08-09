JONESBORO — Noon today is the deadline for candidates to file their petitions for non-partisan municipal and school board elections.
Carrie Tibbs Martin, chief deputy county clerk, said there was a flurry of new candidate filings on Tuesday. Office staff then had to verify the signatures of registered voters on candidates’ petitions before certifying their eligibility to run.
The Sun plans to publish a full list of the candidate slate on Thursday.
Candidates who have qualified for the ballot as of Monday. (I) denotes incumbent:
City Attorney – (I) Carol M. Duncan
Council, Ward 1, Position 1 – Kier Heyl
W2P1— (I) Dr, Charles Coleman
W6P1 – Derrick P. Coleman
Clerk-Treasurer – Paula Morrison Martin
Council, Ward 2, Position 2 – Darrell Kirby
W3P2 – (I) Robert W. Burgess
Mayor – (I) Eddie Dunigan
Council, Position 1 – (I) Clayton Douglas
P5 – (I) Kenny Lee Vaughn
Mayor – (I) Danny C. Shaw
Council, W1P2 – (I) Rick Walters
W2P1 – (I) Hunter R. Phillips
W2P2 – (I) Shirley Dodson
Mayor – (I) Kenneth Jones
Council, W1P1 – Mike Bishop
W2P1 – (I) Wilson Shipman
Council, W2P1— (I) Jerry Martin
W3P1 – (I) Marvin Browning
P1 – (I) Bradley Ledgerwood
P3 – (I) Larry G. Hamrick
Mayor – James Barren Upton
Recorder-Treasurer – Linda Annette Upton
Council, Position 1 – Victoria Crotts
P5 —(I) Della Annette Hufstedler
Clerk-treasurer – (I) Lisa Maynard Sitz
Council, W1P2 – (I) Brenda Hutcheson
Mayor – (I) Bob Blankenship
Recorder-treasuer Terry L. Thomas
Council, W1P1 —(I) Gary Qualls
W1P2 – (I) Kristian Nuckles
W2P2 – (I) Brandon Decker
School boards
Zone 3 – (I) Timothy Stewart
Zone 3 – (I) Harry Harvey III
Zone 1 – (I) Richard Todd Reed
Zone 3 – (I) Dr. Kristy Rowe
Zone 4 – Christy McKeel and (I) Brant Tosh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.