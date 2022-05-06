JONESBORO — Three candidates will face off on the Republican ballot in a race for Craighead County Clerk in the May 24 Primary, with early voting beginning on Monday.
Nancy Robbins, ballot position one; Mary Dawn Marshall, ballot position two; and Jamey Carter, ballot position three, are all vying for county clerk and say they want to bring integrity back into the office after former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday confessed to stealing taxpayer money.
Robbins said on Tuesday that she has been married to her high school sweetheart for 33 years, and they have two married children, one daughter and one son.
They also have four granddaughters and two grandsons.
Robbins said they have lived in Lake City for 33 years and are active members of the Bay First Baptist Church, where they are involved in the children’s program.
“I graduated from Valley View High School,” Robbins said, “and attended Delta Vocational School for Business.”
Robbins has worked as a deputy county clerk in the Craighead County Clerk’s Office for five years, a deputy assessor in the Craighead County Assessor’s Office for two years, and is currently a road coordinator and office manager at the Craighead County Highway Department since 2015.
Robbins said that she ran for county clerk back in 2014 against former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday and that when the office was declared vacant in June of 2020, she had applied for the position.
“During the process I was asked by several employees and citizens to run for the county clerk office,” she said. “After praying and discussing it with my family, I decided to run for the office.”
“I feel with having worked in three different county office’s, I have a better perspective on how important the county clerk and that office is to the employees as well as taxpayers,” Robbins said, noting that in her current position she and another employee assist around 50 employees with payroll, hours worked, vacation and paperwork.
“If elected, I will continue the progress Mrs. Penny has made in the office,” She said. “Gaining back the trust, confidence and transparency in the office will be at the forefront.”
“We also need to improve on the customer service for the employees as well as the citizens that choose to do business at either Western or Eastern District Courthouses. I want to continue serving the taxpayer’s as well as the employees of Craighead.”
Marshall said on Tuesday that she believes that her current work knowledge will be beneficial to the position.
“As we all know, the past year has been challenging for many of us,” she said, noting that though there was much to overcome for herself and the rest of the team at the County Clerk’s Office, it has provided her with opportunities to build relationships and working knowledge with county officials.
She is the wife of Mickey Marshall and has two children, a daughter, 19-year-old Genesis who attends Lyons College, and a son, 14-year-old Maverick who attends Brookland High School.
Marshall worked for nine and a half years for St. Bernards Home Health, before spending the next six years working a scheduling position for rural ERs in Northwest Arkansas, while taking care of her son and grandmother, and putting herself through school to become a personal trainer and group exercise instructor, for which she still serves as a substitute when needed.
“I stayed busy between home, work and school,” she laughed, “but I felt very blessed to be able take care of my grandmother and child while doing everything else.”
After that, Marshall would spend the next six years in the County Clerk’s Office.
Marshall said her priority will be to insure the accuracy and accountability that office has achieved.
“It has been a group effort, and I have enjoyed to be able to work with very capable people,” Marshall said.
“Win or lose, I will remain dignified,” Marshall proclaimed.
Carter said on Wednesday that he also feels that the office should be ran with dignity.
“The office was stained when the former clerk (Holliday) stole money,” he said, noting that that had been before Lesli Penny was appointed to the office.
“I want to put integrity back into that office for the citizens of Craighead County,” Carter said.
Carter has been married to his wife, Amanda Carter, for 14 years and has four children, Anna Carter, Jaxton Carter, Jace Carter and Amelia Carter.
He is a graduate of Trumann High School and attended Arkansas State University where he had almost completed his accounting degree before deciding to join law enforcement instead.
Carter has spent the last 28 years in law enforcement and worked for the Trumann Police Department, the Lake City Police Department (plus the Lake City Fire Department at that same time) and the Jonesboro Police Department.
In 2006, Carter joined the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department as the Westside High School resource officer, where he remained for six years. Then in 2012, Carter became a D.A.R.E. Officer for the Westside School District, the Brookland School District, the Bay School District, the Riverside School District (at both Lake City and Caraway) and Buffalo Island Central School District.
“I am still the D.A.R.E. Officer for the schools and since I became the D.A.R.E. officer 10 year ago, we have doubled the program and now include both the fifth and the seventh grades.
He has also been in ministry for the last 25 years. He said became the youth pastor at the Refuge General Baptist Church in Lake City in 1999 where he remained until about five and a half years ago when he became the pastor of the Dixie Baptist Church in Lake City.
Carter said that with his accounting background from ASU and after owning and operating two successful businesses while working in both law enforcement and ministry, he believes he has the the knowledge and work ethic needed for the position.
“Being in law enforcement and dealing with all types of people helps qualify me to work for the citizens of Craighead County,” Carter said.
He said that he has three priorities: to be professional and keep no blemishes on his record; to be knowledgeable and make sure that the office is cross trained; and to be courteous and talk to the people.
“I have talked to people who say that they go to the Lake City Courthouse because they are “nicer,” but they shouldn’t have to,” Carter said. “It doesn’t cost anything to be nice. I have almost three decades of customer service and I want to continue to serve my fellow citizens.”
