JONESBORO — Martin Lilly, deputy prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, and his wife Sandra owe more than $80,000 in Arkansas income tax liens, according to information provided by the state Department of Finance and Administration.
Lilly, who is running for the prosecuting attorney’s post in the May election, has liens that go back to 2009, documents show.
The documents came in response to a state Freedom of Information Act request by The Sun to the state DFA.
A total of $80,158.69 in liens have been placed.
“... we can confirm the liens remain active and have not been released. When a lien is paid in full, a formal release letter is issued,” Scott Hardin, spokesman for DFA, said in an email Thursday.
Lilly said Thursday that he’s hired a tax firm to take care of the situation.
“I hope to have it resolved by the primary,” he said. “We’re getting it taken care of.”
He said the firm has been working to resolve the issue for about two years, but COVID-19 slowed the dealings with state and federal tax officials.
The following state individual income tax liens were filed in the Craighead County Circuit clerk’s office by the DFA:
A $1,025.86 income tax lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2009. The lien was filed May 16, 2016.
A $511.77 lien was filed against Lilly for the period ending on Dec. 31, 2012. The lien was filed on Oct. 8, 2014.
A $8,444.80 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2013. The lien was filed on Feb. 12, 2018.
A $7,897.37 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2014. The lien was filed on Dec. 14, 2017.
A $7,582.64 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2015. The lien was filed on Jan. 12, 2018.
A $41,684 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2016. The lien was filed on Aug. 26, 2020.
A $8,780.91 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019. The lien was filed on Jan. 12, 2022.
A $4,231.06 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020. The lien was filed on Oct. 26, 2021.
Lilly is facing Corey Seats, a former assistant prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, and attorney Sonia Fonticielli, a former public defender.
