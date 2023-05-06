JONESBORO — A group that claims to be the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro should not be allowed to intervene in a lawsuit to decide ownership of church property, the plaintiff in the lawsuit contends.
Little Rock attorney Judy Simmons Henry, filed a motion April 19 to intervene in the conflict. She said she represents those members of the congregation that remain loyal to the worldwide connectional denomination, which makes them the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
On Wednesday, Daniel P. Dalton of Detroit, the lead attorney for the group that filed the initial lawsuit, cited Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure in opposing Henry’s motion to intervene.
“Ultimately, because the Association known as the First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas is the Petitioner and already a party represented in this suit, the Amended Motion to Intervene (filed purportedly on behalf of the same entity) must be denied,” Dalton wrote. “This case cannot proceed with First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas acting as both Petitioner and Intervenor and with separate attorneys making contravening arguments and proofs in a manner that would impair the Association’s interests.”
Henry, in a document filed Tuesday, had also cited the Civil Rules of Procedure, calling her request to intervene “a textbook example of a case where intervention must be permitted as a matter of right unde Rule 24 (a) … The real FUMC should be permitted to protect its established property interest in and to real and personal property already at issue in this action.”
One group of parishioners, including John Miles, the long-time senior pastor, filed the original action in Craighead County Circuit Court on Dec. 19, seeking “quiet title” to the congregation’s real estate after voting four days earlier to renounce its affiliation with the worldwide United Methodist Church.
That group is believed to be the majority of the fractured congregation’s membership.
Following that vote, the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the governing body over all UMCs across the state, placed liens against the church property, declaring “exigent circumstances.” The Arkansas Conference contended that the Dec. 15 reorganization meeting had not been authorized by state church leaders. Many members of the congregation said they refused to participate in the December vote because it was an unauthorized meeting.
The majority group first sought to disaffiliate from the Methodist denomination last July. A disaffiliation agreement was reached with Arkansas Conference leadership in which the departing congregation would be given control of the real estate in exchange for financial considerations. However, during a Nov. 19 special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, ministers and lay members from across the state, the disaffiliation agreement was rejected.
“Unbeknownst to the Petitioner, the proposed Intervenor and the Conference coordinated opposition to Petitioner’s ability to disaffiliate,” Dalton wrote in opposing the motion to intervene. “As a result, the Conference has refused to allow the majority of the members of Petitioner to follow the conscience of its members and leave the denomination and retain its property.”
On Jan. 24, retired Judge Gary Arnold of Saline County denied a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the Arkansas Conference from taking control over the Jonesboro church facilities. In a second hearing on March 14, the judge denied a request by the Arkansas Conference to dismiss the original lawsuit.
A trial is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.
In a separate lawsuit involving the First United Methodist Church of Searcy, a circuit judge in White County did grant a temporary restraining order against the Arkansas Conference.
The same lawyers are involved in both cases.
A hearing involving the Searcy congregation is scheduled for next Friday.
Dalton, the lawyer representing the group seeking to disaffiliate, in Wednesday’s filing said the worldwide denomination’s rules in its Book of Discipline should not apply in this litigation, citing an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling in a Presbyterian case.
“The answer to the question of who, or more precisely what, is the First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas is key to understanding why the Amended Motion to Intervene must be denied,” Dalton wrote. “Importantly, the relevant answer is not a religious or spiritual one. This Court need not, and constitutionally cannot, decide who the real Methodists are or whether the members of the Church have departed from or acted consistently with Methodist doctrine or polity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.