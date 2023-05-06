JONESBORO — A group that claims to be the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro should not be allowed to intervene in a lawsuit to decide ownership of church property, the plaintiff in the lawsuit contends.

Little Rock attorney Judy Simmons Henry, filed a motion April 19 to intervene in the conflict. She said she represents those members of the congregation that remain loyal to the worldwide connectional denomination, which makes them the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.

