Dave Holbrook, a Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education Member, shares a recent traffic study on Wednesday morning as Paragould High School junior Summer Huffins and Paragould High School senior Justin Horn, along with students from others Northeast Arkansas high schools, watch during his Drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems course at at the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center in Jonesboro. The video was created by Holbrook’s first session class that meets earlier in the morning, he said, noting that the drone was piloted by Jonesboro High School junior James Barr, who is a second-year student at the center.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — As teachers across Arkansas, gear up for the new school year they can take advantage of Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Member (AEM) program, which provides aerospace education curriculum and free STEM kits to help teachers boost their students’ minds with project-based instruction.

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is an auxiliary of the Unites States Air Force. Director of Aerospace Education Maj. Garrick St. Pierre with the Arkansas Wing of CAP said on Wednesday that they currently offer over 20 different STEM kits for teachers in all grade levels, K-12.