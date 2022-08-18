JONESBORO — As teachers across Arkansas, gear up for the new school year they can take advantage of Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Member (AEM) program, which provides aerospace education curriculum and free STEM kits to help teachers boost their students’ minds with project-based instruction.
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is an auxiliary of the Unites States Air Force. Director of Aerospace Education Maj. Garrick St. Pierre with the Arkansas Wing of CAP said on Wednesday that they currently offer over 20 different STEM kits for teachers in all grade levels, K-12.
“Each of these STEM kits come with lesson plans and student materials written by experienced teachers and aerospace experts who have firsthand knowledge of the challenges in the classroom,” Maj. St. Pierre said, noting that all of the provided materials are next generation science standards compliant and are totally free to Arkansas teachers and school districts.
Director of the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium (ASGC) and Chairperson of the NASA Arkansas Space Grant Consortium Keith Hudson, who is a professor of chemistry at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said in a press release last week, that the NASA ASGC sponsors aerospace research, training and other related activities at Arkansas colleges and universities, as well as doing K-12 outreach.
Maj. St. Pierre also added that the $35 membership fee is being covered by a grant from NASA’s Arkansas Space Grant Consortium.
Hudson said the AEM program is an outstanding way for teachers to become involved in space, aeronautics, rocketry and other STEM activities.
The Civil Air Patrol has spent over $100,000 to provide hundreds of STEM kits to Arkansas classrooms all across the state, which will impact thousands of students.
Local Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center teacher Dave Holbrook said that he is proud to be a CAP Aerospace Education Member and he is excited to be able to give a presentation at the AEM conference later this year.
He said that he has been using the Civil Air Patrol’s AEM program for the last several years to help his Drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) students learn about aerospace technologies.
“The free STEM kits have been very helpful,” he said, noting that he plans to get a couple more this year.
“Being an AEM has provided a lot of opportunities,” Holbrook said. “Plus some very useful books and manuals on aviation, as well.”
Holbrook said that he believes that drones and UASs are the way of the future as drones are being used more and more.
“We are seeing drones being used for a variety of purposes,” he said.
“Drones are already being used for photography and videography, delivery, and data collection,” he stated noting that a lot of businesses and organizations, from farmers and businesses to police and fire departments to Arkansas Game and Fish, are beginning to use drones for a variety of tasks including precision agriculture and agricultural mapping, land surveying, package delivery and transportation, traffic studies and accident mapping.
“Its amazing what you can do with drone technology,” Holbrook continued.
According to Holbrook, after the students complete the course they will understand the current landscape of aviation regulations, flight safety, flight planning and flight simulators.
He said his students will be able to get their certified remote pilot license after they take their exam, which costs the school $180 per student because the school covers the cost for the students to take it.
After they do get their license, he noted that they should be able to find jobs that pay between $150 to $200 an hour.
The press released noted that perhaps the most sought after benefit to becoming an AEM is the Teacher Orientation Program (TOP) flight, which is a free flight each year in a CAP aircraft for teachers who join the program.
The purpose is “to give teachers the firsthand experience of the thrill and excitement of flight,” the release stated.
Currently the Arkansas Wing of CAP operates nine Cessna 172s and 182s across the state.
Maj. St. Pierre said that they have already conducted over 50 TOP flights this year alone.
Holbrook said that when he did his TOP flight it was very exciting and he even got to take over flying the plane for a little bit.
In fact, he said that it was so exhilarating that he is now working on his own pilot’s license.
Also according to the release, the Arkansas Wing Aerospace Department hosts educator workshops that offer six professional development hours to teachers and ensures that the teachers are current on how to best utilize CAP materials to achieve maximum impact with their students.
CAP also partners with the Air and Space Force Association to offer many other types of grants to educators for STEM education, plus, Arkansas Wing is partnered with ASGC to offer grants as well.
Maj. St Pierre also said that individuals do not have to be a traditional teacher to qualify for this program.
“Anyone who has direct influence over children is welcome to apply and use our free products.” he said.
“The reason we do this is simple,” he said. “Last year, aerospace took over the number one slot for exports from Arkansas. Also, we, as a country, are projected to be over 10,000 pilots short by the end of this year. Growth and income potential in the aerospace industry, both in and out of state, are exploding.”
For your more information about a local unit, to ask questions, or to become a member visit ARWG.CAP.GOV, or call the Arkansas Wing Recruiting NCO at 479-285-1482.
