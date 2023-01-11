JONESBORO — In an effort to increase its numbers in Northeast Arkansas, the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will host an open house and recruitment drive this weekend.
According to Civil Air Patrol Major David Pierce of the Northeast Arkansas Composite Squadron, the CAP NEA Composite Squadron is hosting the event on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
“We are hosting the open house to actively recruit new members because our numbers are a little down this year,” Pierce said on Jan. 6.
“CAP is America’s premier volunteer organization for carrying out emergency services and disaster relief missions nationwide,” he continued, noting that the CAP performs about 90 percent of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
According to the press release, CAP was established in 1941 as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and, as such, is a member of its total force with a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS).
Often using innovative cell phone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year alone.
It’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
“It is a great way to serve your country,” Pierce said. “Plus, if you love aircrafts, it is a great way to get to go up.”
“We are looking for volunteers for air crew and ground team positions,” he stated. “No prior experience is required and we will provide all training.”
The nonprofit organization also plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. It’s members serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Pierce said that the program, which has been in the Jonesboro community since 1999, helps cadets get their pilot licenses as well.
“Students ages 12-18 are eligible,” Pierce said. “Plus, Garrick St. Pierre will be there with some of the STEM kits.”
St. Pierre is CAP’s aerospace lead instructor and director of aerospace education.
According to Pierce the NEA Composite Squadron has seen several extraordinary cadets over the years, including United States Navy Ensign and former Civil Air Patrol Cadet Ike Heinemann.
Heinemann’s father, Joe Heinemann, said on Thursday that CAP inspired him to become what he is today.
“Although he couldn’t start until he was 12, he was lucky enough to be able to start attending meeting when he was 11-years-old,” he said. “He was active in CAP for seven years and he really enjoyed CAP. It meant the world to him.”
The younger Heinemann agreed, stating on Friday that CAP had given him a strong foundation to start a career, as he said it does for many young people.
“It gave a goal for the future,” he said, noting that CAP gave him focus and a grasp on military frame-work.
Heinemann joined the U.S. Navy in 2015 and became a commissioned officer in 2019.
He said CAP provided him with the mentorship and the ability to observe the leadership, all of which taught him important lessons, like how to organize people, which also gave in a massive leg-up.
“I had hands-on access to the people, and I got to ask my questions,” he said.
Now, he is a Lieutenant, Junior Grade, and flies an E/A-18G Growler for the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in Washington.
According to its website, NASWI is the premier naval aviation installation in the Pacific Northwest and home to all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-18G Growler. It also houses eight Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance squadrons flying the P-3 Orion, P-8 Poseidon and EP-3E Aries.
According to the CAP press release, local members will be onsite to demonstrate the squadron’s equipment and capabilities and a Civil Air Patrol Cessna C-172 aircraft will be on display for the public to tour.
Visit CAP.news or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.