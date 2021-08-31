JONESBORO – After the upheaval of the first year of the pandemic, Alex Orrick, a seventh-grade student at Westside Middle School, said a new program is helping him and his classmates adjust at school.
“It feels like it brings us back to the element of actual school because everything was out of order due to the pandemic,” he said.
Westside Middle School Principal Michael Allen said school officials began to plan to implement the program “Capturing Kids Hearts” back in March.
“We went to a flagship program and we trained to implement the procedures,” he said.
Allen said the program addresses more than just a student’s education. “This is about social and emotional wellness,” he said.
This month’s focus is on learning about empathy.
Allen said students are learning character lessons.
“There are a variety of activities and discussions that involve scenarios and questions students respond to,” he said. “We have had a lot of discussion about caring for others.”
In addition to character lessons, Capturing Kids Hearts also has features to help students become accountable for behaviors in school.
Allen said the program teaches three hand symbols that help students regulate behaviors while on campus.
“The foul sign is the same as the referee would give; it’s just one hand behind the head and the other hand reached out face down in front of the person,” Allen said.
“This just is the unspoken for someone who has gotten offensive in some way,” he said. “This is a way to call someone out; students may foul another student or even a teacher.”
Allen said the person who has a foul called on them must immediately say two affirmations very quickly to counteract the negative that was spoken.
Other gestures include a time out, a sign and a sideways thumb, which stand for a check.
“Teachers use the time-out sign to get students to be quiet,” Allen said. “The sideways thumbs just reminds students to keep on task.”
Seventh-grader Lilly Roberson said she likes the “check” symbol. “It keeps everybody on task,” she said.
She also thinks this month’s lesson on empathy is an important one. “Empathy is important and it helps you progress and get better at friendships,” she said.
Seventh-grader Reed Harris said he has already used the time-out sign.
“We help the teachers call a time-out if it gets too loud in the classroom,” he said. “It’s a lot better than the teacher blowing a whistle at us to get our attention, or clapping their hands.”
Harris said when those methods are used it just makes more noise. “That distracts other classrooms, (these hand gestures) keep us from getting too loud,” he said.
Seventh grade English facilitator Penny Sloan said although the school year has barely begun, she has seen some changes.
“Capturing Kids Hearts has already had a huge impact,” Sloan said. “The kids are self-monitoring to be very well-behaved students. I am proud of the way they have taken to it.”
Westside is not the only district to implement the program.
Jonesboro Public Schools has two magnet elementary schools that utilize the program.
Rob Donner, a social and emotional learning improvement specialist for the district, said he serves as the support and resource for all eight schools in the program.
“We have Jonesboro’s Kindergarten Center, Math and Science Magnet, MicroSociety, Health and Wellness Magnet, Virtual and Performing Arts, MacArthur Junior High School, and the Academies at Jonesboro High School,” he said, noting that MicroSociety has been a National Showcase School for the Capturing Kids Hearts for the last four years.
“This is not a program, but instead a process, and the ongoing purpose for it will be increased attendance and greater relationship capacity,” he said. “I have seen it improve school climate, and students feel safe and secure, and are wanting to come to school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.