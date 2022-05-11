JONESBORO — A car struck a house at about 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Breezewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The house sustained about $10,000 in damage, and two suspects fled the scene, the report said.
The 2003 Buick Century that struck the house was reported stolen at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday by a 35-year-old Jonesboro man from the 1300 block of South Caraway Road, police said. The man is considered a suspect in the damaged house incident, according to a police report.
In other JPD reports,
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Tuesday morning that someone cracked her window with a metal object and stole her handgun in the 700 block of West Jefferson Avenue. The 9 mm Glock and two magazines are valued at $450.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at about 9:24 a.m. Wednesday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital after he punched a 32-year-old nurse who was trying to administer medical aid. The nurse had a red mark, puncture wounds and swelling to her left ear, the report said. The boy is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery of an emergency medical technician.
A 21-year-old man reported Wednesday morning that someone entered his vehicle and stole items in the 1700 block of Heather Ridge Drive. Taken were a mini-iPad valued at $200 and an iPhone valued at $800.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1800 block of Crestview Street and stole a phone charger and prepaid cards.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone used his lost debit card to make several purchases. The total amount charged was $565.66.
