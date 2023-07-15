JONESBORO — More information was released Friday regarding the arrests of four people accused of stealing from unlocked cars.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jaelin Jarrell Jones, 20, and his cousin, Ray Anthony Jordan, 18, both of Jonesboro, formerly from West Memphis, with felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor theft. They also face misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors, because both had their brothers, aged 17 and 16, with them. The two boys will be tried in juvenile court. The judge set bond at $1,500 each for Jones and Jordan and ordered them to appear Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jordan admitted to police the four had been “car hopping” at the apartments on Makala Lane, off of Craighead Forest Road, near Harrisburg Road. He said they got into four or five vehicles, but only stole a wallet. The owner of the wallet said a key fob was also stolen from his vehicle, according to reports.
The judge also found probable cause and set bond for the following:
Heather Jones, 49, of Jonesboro, arrested on a warrant charging her with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Jones, who has been in custody since her June 13 arrest on charges related to the theft of more than $25,000 from a hotel guest, remains in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Anthony Shields, 37, of Ravenden, felony possession of a total of 7 grams of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of methylphenidate, possession of oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a counterfeit substance; $30,000 bond.
Danny Terrell Holmes, 44, of Jonesboro, felony possession of ecstasy and tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $2,500 bond.
Charles E. Davis, 38, of Jonesboro, possession of ecstasy, $1,500 bond.
Aaron Whit Clark, 31, of Jonesboro, possession of hydrocodone, $3,500 bond.
