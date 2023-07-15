JONESBORO — More information was released Friday regarding the arrests of four people accused of stealing from unlocked cars.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jaelin Jarrell Jones, 20, and his cousin, Ray Anthony Jordan, 18, both of Jonesboro, formerly from West Memphis, with felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor theft. They also face misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors, because both had their brothers, aged 17 and 16, with them. The two boys will be tried in juvenile court. The judge set bond at $1,500 each for Jones and Jordan and ordered them to appear Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.