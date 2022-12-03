JONESBORO — A 55-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that a 2010 Honda Accord was stolen from his residence in the 2200 block of Spence Circle.
Also taken were an Apple watch valued at $400, $200 in cash, credit and debit cards, 120 hydrocodone pills and 270 doses of Xanax.
In other Jonesboro police reports;
The manager of the Valero service station, 3224 S. Caraway Road, reported Thursday afternoon that two checks cashed – one for $480.46 and the other for $332.92 – were apparent forgeries.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone entered her residence in the 300 block of North Drake Street and stole items. Taken were a television valued at $250, a gold chain valued at $220 and a pair of shoes valued at $100.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 2600 block of Stallings Lane and stole an air fryer valued at $70.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone took a package containing clothing from her mailbox in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue. The clothing’s worth is $250.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone opened an account using her name and received public benefits. The woman lives in the 1800 block of Rich Road.
