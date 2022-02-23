JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that she left a vehicle running in a parking lot in the 3200 block of South Caraway Road and it was stolen. The victim said the 2019 Dodge Challenger belongs to her brother.
In other JPD reports:
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that a 52-year-old man made threats and children had damaged a fence in the 1200 block of Wilmar Circle. No arrest was made.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his residence Tuesday morning and took an item in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive. Stolen was a gaming laptop, according to the police report.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone made a fake check for the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters and cashed it at Farmers and Merchants Bank, 400 E. Highland Drive. The check was for $1,000.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro attorney told police Tuesday morning that someone forged and transferred multiple checks from a deceased client in the 200 block of South Main Street. The total amount was $3,109.24.
