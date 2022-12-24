JONESBORO — A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her car was stolen from Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Ave., between Tuesday and Thursday. She found the 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Thursday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on Highland Drive.
The vehicle had a damaged steering column with wires cut. The damage is estimated at $1,000.
The owner of Adoosh Market, 500 S. Gee St., reported Thursday afternoon that a customer drove off with the gas nozzle still in his vehicle. Damage to the gas pump is estimated at $3,000.
Police arrested a 53-year-old Jonesboro man Friday morning in the 2900 block of Kazi Street after an arrest warrant was served and he was found to be in possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 49-year-old Mountain Home man told police Thursday afternoon that someone stole his motorcycle from the 1300 block of Daybreak Drive. The 2009 Kawasaki is valued at $4,000.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive and stole items. Taken was a PlayStation 5 valued at $600. Damage to a window was estimated at $200.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that the father of her two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, refused to return the children to her. The 32-year-old man could face a charge of felony interference with custody.
A 78-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that someone entered a shed on his property in the 100 block of West Easy Street and stole an all-terrain vehicle.
