MARMADUKE — Carlos Eugene Wallace, 69, of Marmaduke passed from this life on Friday, May 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 8, 1953, in Blytheville, to the late King and Fannie Wilson Wallace.
Carlos was a heavy equipment operator and was a Christian. He will be missed by all those who loved and knew him.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Dreeta Lanell Massey Wallace; two sons, Timothy Carl and Starla Wallace of Jonesboro and Brandon Scott Wallace of Marmaduke; one brother, Clifford King Wallace of Marmaduke; grandchildren, Shelby Slaven and Austin, Sarah Wallace, Logan Wallace; great-grandchildren, Bryson Wallace, Kailor Wallace and one great-granddaughter on the way, Rory Slaven; along with a host of other special relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held today, June 1, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Irby Funeral Home Chapel in Marmaduke.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Aaron Neugebauer officiating.
Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery under the direction of Irby Funeral Home of Marmaduke.
