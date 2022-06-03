OSCEOLA — Olympus Construction of Jonesboro will be in charge of an $80 million renovation project for a carmaker in Osceola.
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc., a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced the deal on Friday.
Olympus will convert a 580,000-square-foot building Envirotech bought at 1425 Ohlendorf Road into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, said in a news release, “We could not be more thrilled to partner with the experts at Olympus Construction to renovate our first U.S.-based manufacturing facility. Throughout 2022, we are making tremendous progress in pushing the transportation industry forward towards innovation. As we make this progress, we are fully committed to supporting local vendors, nonprofits and community organizations.”
The company announced in February it was moving its operation to Osceola. Since then, Oldridge said the company has spent more than $100,000 supporting local businesses and community organizations. “We at Envirotech are continuing to stand behind our promise to the community: Work Here, Live Here, Invest Here,” Oldridge continued. “This partnership is just the beginning as we continue to bring greener technologies and opportunities to Arkansas.”
Olympus Construction was established in 1981 as a full-service, family-owned construction company. Tony Pardew is president and owner of Olympus.
“Throughout the years, our dedication to investing in cutting-edge digital technologies and our community has played a vital role in us establishing a successful record as contractors across the state,” Pardew said, “Envirotech Vehicles continues to show this same deeply rooted commitment to both technology and community service. We are proud to partner with a company that is focused on bringing innovative technology and services to Arkansas, creating a better future for local communities across the state and positioning us as leaders in a growing industry”
Susan Emry, Envirotech’s executive vice president, said, “We believe that this is the first of many partnership announcements to come as the company continues to select local vendors to partner with across the state.”
To learn more about Envirotech, visit www. evtvusa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.