JONESBORO — The then-17-year-old male arrested Nov. 30 at the Nettleton High School gymnasium for having a handgun is in the Craighead County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Tuesday that no paperwork has been filed by the 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office to charge Joshua Hezekiahuniko Caines, now 18, as an adult. Caines is currently on juvenile probation, according to a police report.
At Caines’ probable cause hearing on Dec. 15, a judge charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a handgun on school property, theft by receiving of a firearm and obstructing governmental operations by refusal to provide information.
Caines is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Jan 19.
According to the probable cause affidavit, if Caines is released on bail he must wear an ankle monitor and observe a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
On Nov. 30, Caines was seen at a Nettleton High School basketball game by an administrator who said Caines had gun in his jacket pocket, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police officer Dustin Campbell escorted Caines out of the gym and told him to place his hands on the wall. Cornelius Sample, a security officer for Nettleton Schools, told Campbell he could see a gun in the right front pocket of Caines’ jacket.
While officer Keith Baggett had his Taser aimed at Caines, Campbell, Sample and the administrator restrained Caines, and Campbell took the gun from Caines, according to police.
Police later discovered that the firearm, a Stoeyer STR-9C semiautomatic 9 mm handgun, was reported stolen from a vehicle on Nov. 18 at the Links apartment complex.
According to police, Caines initially gave officers a false name and different dates of birth at the scene.
According to Baggett’s report, “When we reached my patrol unit, I did a thorough search of the subject again. I began to question him and I asked him how old he was. He initially stated he was 14, then changed it to 15 and then 16. When I asked him his real name and date of birth, he gave the name of Jack Cains with a birthdate of 12/6/03 then said it was 12/6/04.
“When I asked him where he was from, he first said from the Island. He later said he was from Jonesboro but did not know his address. He said he had been kicked out of his home. After some hesitation on his part, he finally admitted his real name and his correct date of birth and I verified that his true name was Caines, Joshua Hezekiahuniko and he was 17 years old.”
Baggett wrote that Caines is banned from all school property.
