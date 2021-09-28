JONESBORO — Jamey Carter, a 16-year veteran of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and member of the Craighead County Republican Committee has announced his plans to seek the office of Craighead County Clerk.
Carter is in his 10th year as the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer, teaching students at Bay, Brookland, Buffalo Island Central, Riverside and Westside schools about decision-making for safe and healthy living. He is also the certified crisis negotiator for the sheriff’s office.
Carter spent the initial six years of his employment as the school resource officer at Westside. Prior to his employment with the sheriff’s office, he spent 2½ years as a patrolman with the Lake City Police Department and seven years with the Trumann Police Department.
In addition to his law enforcement career, Carter has served as pastor of Dixie Baptist Church for the past five years.
Carter believes the county clerk’s office has been “stained with dishonesty and disgrace.” He commends appointed Clerk Leslie Penny on the “amazing job she’s done reestablishing honor and dependability in this office.” However due to Arkansas election laws, she is unable to seek election.
Carter said his desire to serve his community is “still as strong as ever.” Carter is confident that with his law enforcement experience, “proven leadership ability as a pastor, business acumen having owned and operated two successful businesses and educational background in accounting” he will be able to serve the residents of Craighead County in a way they deserve.
“If elected I can assure the citizens of Craighead County their clerk’s office will be professional, knowledgeable and courteous,” Carter said. “They can rest assured that their tax dollars are protected and they are being served with honesty, dependability and integrity.”
Carter resides in Jonesboro with his wife Amanda, a teacher and coach at Westside High School, and their children, Jaxton, Jace and Amelia – all students at Westside. His oldest daughter Anna lives in Wilson and is enrolled at Arkansas State University.
