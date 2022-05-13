JONESBORO — Democrat Shamal C. Carter has been forced to withdraw from the justice of the peace District Six race after realizing that the redistricting at the end of 2021 changed his current district.
He said that he now lives one street over from the district’s border line, so he should have been running for District Five instead.
Carter also said in a post on Facebook on Thursday that the last 48 hours had been overwhelming.
“Let me first start by thanking God for placing me in a position to be able to serve my community,” he said in the post. “It brings me a great deal of sadness and remorse to announce that I am conceding my race for justice of the peace District 6 for the quorum court. I would like to thank everyone for their support during this race and would like everyone to know the decision was not a personal decision but one that I had no control over. With that being said we still have one common goal and that’s making Craighead County stronger!”
The Democratic Party of Craighead County also posted on Facebook Thursday that following the redistricting, it turned out that Carter’s address was moved into another district and the problem only became apparent recently.
“Sadly, Shamal Carter is having to withdraw from the District 6 race,” it said in the post. “Shamal has thrown his support behind Daniel Parker and is going through the process of legally conceding his candidacy. We want to stress that Shamal has a great future ahead of him in our party and in local politics and we cannot wait until he runs again in the future.”
Carter, who is still position one on the preferential primary election ballot, said in an interview on Friday that even though he has been forced to concede due to errors, he would now be supporting his Democratic opponent Daniel Parker.
“Yes my name is still on the ballot, but I still want to see a Democrat hold the office and Daniel Parker is a good man and he has my full support,” Carter said, noting that he could not legally hold the seat now because his address is longer in the district.
“So, I will be supporting Daniel Parker 110 percent and I will even be donating my campaign funds to him,” Carter said.
If Parker wins the Democratic preferential election at the end of the month, then he will run against Republican incumbent Darrell Cook in November, however if Carter wins it could cause some issues that would have to be sorted out before November.
Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said on Friday that even though Carter had officially turned in his letter of withdrawal from the race, his name is still on the ballot.
Penny said that if he receives enough votes for the nomination, then they would have to use his letter of withdrawal to declare a vacancy.
“Unfortunately the way the law is written,” Penny said, “it is unclear on if his opponent would automatically receive the nomination, so further discussions would be needed to decide on how to proceed from there.”
Carter did say on Friday that he does plan to run again next time, seeking the the JP District Five seat.
